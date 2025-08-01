Home / Companies / News / Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

Before joining Manappuram, Reddy was associated with Bajaj Finserv Ltd for over 17 years, where he played a pivotal role in the company's transformational journey, it said

Manappuram Finance
As the CEO, Reddy will be primarily responsible for steering the company and its subsidiaries through the next phase of growth and innovation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Gold loan financier Manappuram Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Deepak Reddy as its chief executive officer with immediate effect.

He has over three decades of extensive experience in leading diverse business verticals and managing human capital across financial institutions, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

Before joining Manappuram, Reddy was associated with Bajaj Finserv Ltd for over 17 years, where he played a pivotal role in the company's transformational journey, it said.

As the CEO, Reddy will be primarily responsible for steering the company and its subsidiaries through the next phase of growth and innovation, including strengthening the company's core businesses of gold loans, vehicle finance, microfinance, MSME loans, housing finance, and digital lending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mannapuram FinanceCEONBFCs

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

