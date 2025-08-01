Home / Companies / News / Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Adani Group pledges up to $10 billion in Vietnam, focusing on infrastructure, energy, seaports, airports, logistics, and digital technology as part of its Southeast Asia expansion

Adani Group
The group is making its presence felt in Vietnam through a proposed port project in Da Nang | Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahmedabad-based Adani Group has pledged to invest up to $10 billion in Vietnam, marking one of its largest overseas commitments as it eyes strategic expansion across Southeast Asia.
 
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani conveyed the group’s plans during a meeting with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam in Hanoi on Wednesday, outlining investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, seaports, airports, logistics, and digital technology.
 
While the group plans to invest a massive $100 billion in India over the next five years, internationally, it has already acquired Haifa Port in Israel in 2023 for $1.15 billion. It has also made significant investments in Australia, including a coal mine and a port project.
 
The group is making its presence felt in Vietnam through a proposed port project in Da Nang. This latest pledge signals Adani’s deeper push into the fast-growing Vietnamese economy and aligns with the country’s priorities in renewable energy and digital transformation.
 
The Vietnamese leadership welcomed the proposal and encouraged swift coordination between Adani and local authorities to fast-track project execution.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 1,000 RINL staff opt for VRS amid disinvestment: MoS Varma

Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

Premium

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

Apple's Q3 revenue soars with record growth from India and other regions

Premium

Remains committed to onboarding 600 professionals: TCS to Labour Ministry

Topics :Adani GroupVietnamAdani

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story