Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Ahmedabad-based Adani Group has pledged to invest up to $10 billion in Vietnam, marking one of its largest overseas commitments as it eyes strategic expansion across Southeast Asia.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani conveyed the group’s plans during a meeting with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam in Hanoi on Wednesday, outlining investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, seaports, airports, logistics, and digital technology.

While the group plans to invest a massive $100 billion in India over the next five years, internationally, it has already acquired Haifa Port in Israel in 2023 for $1.15 billion. It has also made significant investments in Australia, including a coal mine and a port project.