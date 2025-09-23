Home / Companies / News / Tata Advanced Systems opens first overseas defence facility in Morocco

Tata Advanced Systems opens first overseas defence facility in Morocco

Tata Advanced Systems has set up a new plant in Morocco to produce the DRDO-TASL developed WhAP 8x8, a modern armoured vehicle built for mobility, protection and versatile missions

Wheeled Armoured Platform, WhAP 8x8
The Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 has been jointly developed by DRDO and TASL. It is a modern and modular armoured vehicle designed for mobility, protection, and mission flexibility.
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has set up a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Berrechid, in Morocco’s Casablanca region, to produce the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8), said an official statement.
 
The facility was inaugurated by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco’s Minister Delegate for National Defence Abdeltif Loudyi, alongside senior officials from both countries.
 
This is the first overseas defence manufacturing facility established by a private Indian company, showcasing India’s ability to design and deliver advanced combat vehicles in partnership with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
 
Morocco’s largest defence factory
 
The factory, spread across 20,000 square metres, is the largest defence manufacturing site in Morocco. Under its contract with the Moroccan government, TASL will produce and deliver the WhAP 8x8, with the first deliveries due next month.
 
The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production is already under way.
 
The new plant has created direct and indirect jobs, strengthened local suppliers, built technical capabilities, and set up in-country product support. Dedicated partners will also supply critical subsystems and technologies.
 
Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “As the first overseas manufacturing facility by a private Indian defence OEM, it also marks our strategic initiative to begin offering designed-in-India Defence technology systems to friendly countries overseas. Today’s Defence factory inauguration near Casablanca in Morocco marks a new chapter in the India–Morocco industrial partnership, and Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be part of this milestone.”
 
The facility will first supply the Royal Moroccan Army, with future plans to expand exports to friendly nations, especially across Africa.
 
What is Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP 8x8)?
 
The Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 has been jointly developed by DRDO and TASL. It is a modern and modular armoured vehicle designed for mobility, protection, and mission flexibility.
 
Key features include:
 
*  A high-power engine with independent suspension and central tyre inflation for tough terrains
  *  A survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection
  *  Options for remote or manned weapon stations, ATGM capability, and amphibious use
 
The WhAP 8x8 can be configured for multiple roles such as infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, mortar carrier, or ambulance, making it a versatile solution for different combat requirements.

Topics :DRDORajnath SinghTata Advanced Systemsdefence firmsMoroccoBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

