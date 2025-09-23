Dream11 pivots to free-to-play, banks on ads and sponsorship revenue

Dream11 on Tuesday said it is pivoting to a free-to-play product backed by advertisements and sponsorships, adding that advertisers have shown interest in tapping into its registered user base of over 250 million.

The company said its platform is currently recording 10 million daily active users.

The focus on revenue from sponsors and advertisements comes at a time when the company’s core real money gaming business of fantasy sports was shut down last month after the enactment of the new online gaming act.

“Dream11’s pivot, coupled with 10 million daily active users, opens up exclusive, high-impact opportunities for brands to connect with cricket audiences. Unlike passive advertising, Dream11 integrates brands directly into the competition…” the company said in a statement. In terms of user demographics, Dream11 said that 70 per cent of its registered user base was in the 18–35 age group, with the rest over 35. ALSO READ: Cochin Shipyard partners with HD Korea to build large ships in India It added that advertisers such as Swiggy, Astrotalk and Tata Neu have partnered with Dream11. It said that brands can tailor their campaigns to different cohorts, whether engaging young mobile-first fans, families in smaller towns, or seasoned cricket lovers in metros, making campaigns contextually relevant.

“Over the years, many brands have shown strong interest in partnering with Dream11, and now, after our pivot to free-to-play fantasy sports, we have begun onboarding them selectively,” Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports, said. He explained that the platform will enable advertisers to measure engagement and access the audience of transacting users with Dream11 previously. “This journey of reimagining fantasy sports makes the experience more inclusive, competitive and passion-driven, while giving advertisers quality reach, measurable engagement and access to a very rich audience of millions of historically transacting users,” he added. Other companies in the real money gaming space are also scouting for new business models. Gaming platform Zupee is rolling out a short video content platform.