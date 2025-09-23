Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Infosys will help Sunrise build a more flexible and secure technology base, aimed at improving operations and customer services. This includes consolidating multiple IT vendors into a single system, streamlining applications, and strengthening data security, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

“Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity,” Upendra Kohli, executive vice-president—communication, media and technology (Americas and Europe), Infosys, said.

“Through our strategic collaboration with Infosys, we are consolidating our technology landscape and infusing it with AI, putting enhanced customer experience at the heart of this transition. The Sunrise and Infosys teams are working side by side with a true one-team mindset to design and deliver platforms that are more agile, predictive, and scalable,” Anna Maria Blengino, chief information officer, Sunrise, said.

Infosys shares settled 0.16 per cent, or ₹2.35, lower at ₹1,497.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.