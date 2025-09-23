Home / Companies / News / Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Infosys will help Sunrise build a more flexible and secure technology base, aimed at improving operations and customer services

Infosys
Photo: Shutterstock
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest telecom company, to modernise its IT systems and prepare for greater use of artificial intelligence (AI).
 
Infosys will help Sunrise build a more flexible and secure technology base, aimed at improving operations and customer services. This includes consolidating multiple IT vendors into a single system, streamlining applications, and strengthening data security, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
 
“Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity,” Upendra Kohli, executive vice-president—communication, media and technology (Americas and Europe), Infosys, said.  ALSO READ: Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs 
“Through our strategic collaboration with Infosys, we are consolidating our technology landscape and infusing it with AI, putting enhanced customer experience at the heart of this transition. The Sunrise and Infosys teams are working side by side with a true one-team mindset to design and deliver platforms that are more agile, predictive, and scalable,” Anna Maria Blengino, chief information officer, Sunrise, said.
 
Infosys shares settled 0.16 per cent, or ₹2.35, lower at ₹1,497.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs

Cochin Shipyard partners with HD Korea to build large ships in India

Dream11 pivots to free-to-play, banks on ads and sponsorship revenue

IHCL invests ₹100 cr in ELEL Hotels via rights issue for Taj Bandstand

Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys Telecom industrySwitzerland

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story