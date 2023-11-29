Home / Companies / News / Goldi Solar offers rooftop installation to workers rescued in Uttarkashi

Goldi Solar offers rooftop installation to workers rescued in Uttarkashi

Goldi Solar Founder and MD Ishver Dholakiya said, this initiative is a step to empowering these families with access to sustainable energy and hope for a brighter future

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The rescue team pulled out all the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Gujarat-based Goldi Solar on Wednesday said it will install rooftop solar power system at the houses of the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday evening, rescue team pulled out all the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With the nation celebrating safe returns of our brave workers who were trapped in Uttarkashi, we will support the affected families and individuals. Goldi Solar will power the residence of all the 41 workers with rooftop solar installations," the company said in a statement.

Goldi Solar Founder and MD Ishver Dholakiya said, this initiative is a step to empowering these families with access to sustainable energy and hope for a brighter future. Goldi Solar is committed to helping underprivileged communities and contributing to their well-being.

The company will bear the cost of the initiative, he said.

Headquartered in Surat (Gujarat), Goldi Solar has two solar module/panel manufacturing plants, totalling 3,000 megawatts (MW) in Pipodara and Navsari districts.

The company is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore to double its module manufacturing capacity to 6,000 MW by 2026, besides setting up a cell manufacturing unit.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler

Bharti Telecom plans its biggest-ever rupee bonds worth Rs 8,000 cr

Booking Holdings opens new Bengaluru facility, to create 1,000 jobs by 2026

Havells' consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval to manufacture Darunavir tablets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :solar power UttarakhandGujarat

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story