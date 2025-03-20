Air India is in advanced discussions to procure a significant number of widebody aircraft from aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus as part of its ongoing transformation under the Tata Group, according to a report by The Economic Times. The deal, estimated to be worth billions of dollars, could involve the acquisition of 30 to 40 jets, with the possibility of exceeding 50.

Unlike these previous acquisitions, which were largely focused on single-aisle aircraft used for domestic and short-haul international routes, the latest negotiations centre around widebody jets. These aircraft, equipped for longer-range flights, are crucial for Air India’s plans to re-establish itself as a dominant player in international aviation, particularly in competition with major global carriers such as Emirates, Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines.

Air India eyes Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X

The aircraft under consideration include the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X, both of which are designed for long-haul international travel. A clearer picture of the deal's specifics may emerge closer to the Paris Air Show in June, a key event for global aviation deals.

Air India nor the aircraft manufacturers have publicly commented on the discussions. However, if finalised, this order would further strengthen Air India’s ambitious expansion and modernisation strategy, which has already seen the airline commit to 470 aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus in 2023, followed by an additional 100 Airbus planes last year. Neithernor the aircraft manufacturers have publicly commented on the discussions. However, if finalised, this order would further strengthen Air India’s ambitious expansion and modernisation strategy, which has already seen the airline commit to 470 aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus in 2023, followed by an additional 100 Airbus planes last year.

Global supply chain disruptions delay deliveries

Despite its ambitious expansion, Air India is struggling with delivery delays due to global supply chain issues. CEO Campbell Wilson recently stated that these disruptions could last for at least four more years, which means that while Air India plans to modernise its fleet, it will still need to rely on older aircraft for the time being. This has also extended Tata’s original five-year transformation plan for the airline.

Currently, Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, are expected to receive around 20 aircraft (both narrowbody and widebody) in 2025, according to aviation consultancy Cirium Ascend.