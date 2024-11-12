Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Chemicals arm TCEL plans to invest Rs 655 cr in new UK facility

The construction of the plant is expected to commence in 2025, with first production likely to begin in 2027

Tata Chemicals
Tata Chemicals shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,071.60, down 2.27 per cent on BSE. | Source: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Tata Chemicals on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Chemicals Europe (TCEL) is planning an investment of 60 million Euro (Rs 655 crore) to build a 1,80,000 tonnes per annum pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich in the UK.

This new plant will triple TCEL's production capacity of pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate in the UK, Tata Chemicals aid in a regulatory filing.

The construction of the plant is expected to commence in 2025, with first production likely to begin in 2027.

The new plant, using a patented process, will use carbon dioxide captured from energy generation emissions as a key raw material and will meet growing demand for high grade sodium bicarbonate from pharmaceutical manufacturers for use in medicines and hemodialysis.

Further, Tata Chemicals said that as part of the restructuring operations to facilitate this investment, the Board of TCEL has approved the proposal to cease chemical production at its loss-making Lostock plant by the end of January 2025, subject to completion of employee consultation as required under local law.

Tata Chemicals shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,071.60, down 2.27 per cent on BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

