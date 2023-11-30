Home / Companies / News / Tata Coffee gets board nod for Rs 450 cr investment for capacity expansion

Tata Coffee gets board nod for Rs 450 cr investment for capacity expansion

The board has approved the setting up of an additional 5,500-tonne freeze-dried coffee facility in Vietnam, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Tata Coffee on Thursday received the board's approval for the capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based wholly-owned subsidiary firm at an investment of Rs 450 crore.

Tata Coffee said the additional capacity would be created with an investment of USD 53.3 million (approximately Rs 450 crore).

The funds will be sourced from internal accruals and bank financing, it said.

The company said the current capacity of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company is about 5,000 tonnes. About 96 per cent of the total capacity is under utilisation.

The additional capacity which is proposed to be added in next two years aims to cater to growing demand for freeze-dried product, it added.

Topics :Tata CoffeeTata groupinvestment planFood service sectorTata Consumer Products

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

