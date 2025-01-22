Tata Communications Q3: Profit rises 424% at Rs 236 cr, revenue up 3.8%

In a regulatory filing, the company said its revenues from operations stood at Rs 5,798 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, registering a growth of 3.8 Y-o-Y over Rs 5,587.78 crore reported during the same quarter in 2023.

Sequentially, Tata Communications' net profit saw a 4 per cent rise in the October-December quarter from Rs 227 crore in the July-September quarter. The revenue also saw a growth of 1.2 per cent sequentially from Q2 and Q3 FY25.

The company's Board has also approved the proposal for making an investment in its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications (Netherlands) BV. The proposed investment is intended to simplify the existing group structure of the company and its subsidiaries by moving TC Netherlands under direct ownership of the company without any change in the ultimate ownership.

At the time of filing of this report, Tata Communications' stock stood at Rs 1,672, down from the opening of Rs 1,697 today.

Last week, Tata Communications informed that it had strengthened its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars, which are expected to hit the roads in 2026. Through Tata Communications' MOVE platform, JLR aims to enhance its connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide.