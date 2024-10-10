Tata Consultancy cancels Q2 earnings press events after Ratan Tata's death

Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) , which on Thursday had to release its second-quarter earnings for FY25, has cancelled a earnings press conference and subsequent interviews, Moneycontrol reported. This decision comes in the wake of the death of Ratan Tata , the former chairman of Tata Sons, who breathed his last on Wednesday evening. A press conference by the TCS leadership was originally scheduled for 5.30 pm.

Tributes poured in from around the world for the veteran industrialist as people remembered his career and contributions to the Indian business landscape and the society. Ratan Tata chaired Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012. Under his leadership, the group witnessed a remarkable transformation from an over 100-year-old company into a global empire worth $100 billion. After his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable personalities remembered his legacy and the strength of his character. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” PM Modi said. Hashtags related to Ratan Tata flooded across all social media platforms and people shared stories and memories celebrating his life and contributions. Ratan Tata received Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour in 2008.

Ratan Tata will be cremated today with full state honours in Mumbai. His mortal remains have been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for people to pay their respect.

TCS Q1 Results

In July, IT major TCS had reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit in the Q1. Its profit stood at Rs 12,040 crore, but fell 3.1 per cent sequentially as macroeconomic uncertainties continued to weigh on demand outlook. The company’s revenue increased 5.4 per cent y-o-y Rs 62,613 crore.