Ratan Tata LIVE news updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai to pay last respects
Ratan Tata Death LIVE news Updates: Ratan Tata, the colossus of India Inc, who is credited with radically transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, died at age 86, the company said
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, news agency PTI reported today. Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India. Shah will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. In a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist".
In 1962, Ratan Tata joined the Tata group, after completing his bachelor's degree in architecture at Cornell University. He took on various positions within the organization before beginning a somewhat unremarkable period at the National Radio and Electronics Company in 1971. A decade later, he was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Industries. It was in this role that he first demonstrated his capabilities by reshaping the company into a strategic planning entity and an incubator for high-technology ventures.
Tata held the position of chairman from 1991 to 2012, with a brief return as interim chairman in 2016. The company experienced significant expansion during his tenure. As a notable business figure and leader of Tata Sons, His calculated acquisitions and emphasis on innovation drove the Tata Group into unexplored markets, solidifying its global reputation. He was instrumental in several major international transactions. The company acquired Tetley in 2000, Corus in 2007, and Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. Under Ratan Tata's guidance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also ascended to international prominence. In 2008, Tata introduced the Tata Nano, with the objective of producing the world's least expensive automobile.
11:03 AM
True nationalist, visionary industrialist: Piyush Goyal on Ratan Tata's demise
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday mourned the death of Ratan Tata, saying the "visionary" industrialist was a true "nationalist". "Deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata ji, a true nationalist and a visionary industrialist who served as the Former Chairperson of Tata Group and brought immense pride to Bharat through his exceptional achievements," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.
10:47 AM
Ratan Tata's mortal remains taken to NCPA for people to pay tributes
Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's body was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects.
10:42 AM
People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Tendulkar among early visitors
People from different walks of life gathered outside the residence of Ratan Tata in south Mumbai on Thursday morning to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist, who died in a hospital here. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.
10:39 AM
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles demise of Ratan Tata
Condoling the demise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called Tata an iconic industrialist and visionary leader. "His (Ratan Tata) contributions to India's progress and philanthropy are immeasurable. His legacy of compassion, humility, and nation-building will continue to inspire generations," he said.
10:33 AM
Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata's funeral in Mumbai
The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Shah said Tata selflessly dedicated his life to the development of the nation. "Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me," he added.
Topics : Ratan Tata Tata group Tata Sons TCS Titan
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:39 AM IST