Amazon Pay said it KYC verified customers can hand over cash, including Rs 2,000 notes, to the delivery agent to load the same to their Amazon Pay balance during a cash-on-delivery order

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Amazon on Wednesday announced that it will allow customers to deposit Rs 2,000 notes via its cash-load at doorstep initiative. The deposit will reflect as balance on the customers Amazon Pay account.
“With the cash load at doorstep service, Amazon Pay will now accept Rs 2,000 notes and add them to a customer’s Amazon Pay Balance. This existing cash-load at doorstep initiative aims to help customers convert the high value notes for digital transactions,” said Amazon Pay in a statement.

Amazon Pay said it KYC (know your customer) verified customers can hand over cash, including Rs 2,000 notes, to the delivery agent to load the same to their Amazon Pay balance during a cash-on-delivery order. Customers can deposit cash of up to Rs 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. 
“The facility to top up your Amazon Pay balance with cash handed to delivery agents at your doorstep is one of our unique services in India available to full KYCed customers. Staying true to our mission, we will continue to provide holistic experiences to our customers by facilitating such simplified solutions and further catalyse the digital payments revolution in India,” says Vikas Bansal, Whole-time Director, Amazon Pay India.

The cash deposit at doorstep facility is limited to KYC verified customers only. Amazon allows video KYC on its app for customers to verify their details without having to visit anywhere. According to Amazon, complete video KYC on the Amazon app takes approximately 5-10 minutes.
To use the Amazon Pay balance for online transactions, Amazon Pay customers can subsequently create a UPI handle on their balance account and use it to scan and pay with any QR code in shops, send money to any phone number/person, or pay on online apps.

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

