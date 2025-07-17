KPIL secures orders worth ₹2,293 crore; FY26 intake crosses ₹9,400 crore

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has secured new orders worth ₹2,293 crore across its Buildings & Factories (B&F) and overseas Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segments, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. These orders have pushed the company’s cumulative order intake for the ongoing financial year (FY26) to ₹9,443 crore.

The newly awarded contracts include domestic B&F projects and international T&D assignments, further reinforcing KPIL’s project pipeline across its key verticals.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in our B&F business,” said Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO, KPIL. “These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and improved our market position. With these orders, we have good visibility for future growth.”

The announcement follows a series of significant wins over the past few months. In June, KPIL received orders worth ₹3,789 crore in its B&F segment, including its largest-ever contract for the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings and related infrastructure. Additionally, in June alone, the company secured ₹989 crore worth of T&D orders in overseas markets. “KPIL is well positioned to capitalise on these opportunities across the T&D EPC value chain, from design and testing to manufacturing and commissioning,” Mohnot had said earlier. In May, the company had also reported T&D project orders totalling ₹2,372 crore, while March saw it secure ₹2,306 crore in domestic and international contracts spanning both T&D and B&F businesses.