Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Tata Electronic's expansion plans are being seen as an extension of its ongoing acquisition of Wistron's iPhone manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Kolar district

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tata Group plans to expand its presence in the electronics and semiconductor business, The Economic Times (ET) reported. The conglomerate is looking for land close to its electronics manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, the report said.
As a part of the expansion plan, Tata will likely broaden the range of mobile components it manufactures. It may also set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) unit, the report quoted people aware of the development.

Tata Electronic's expansion plans are being seen as an extension of its ongoing acquisition of Wistron's iPhone manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Kolar district. Quoting people aware of the development, ET reported that Tatas are looking for land at another location in Tamil Nadu.
The report quoted a person in the know as saying, "Now that they (Tata Group) are taking over the Wistron plant, they could even be getting into the assembly as well but at the moment we are not sure if they will do more components manufacturing or assembly in Tamil Nadu."

Tata Electronics is a subsidiary of the Tata Group. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in 2021 to set up the phone component manufacturing facility. The group committed an investment of Rs 4,684 crore. The facility is expected to provide employment to more than 18,000 people.
When operational, Tata Electronic's plant will be the third such manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. Taiwan's Foxconn and Pegatron already have their plants in the state.

The ET report quoted Industry experts who believe that Tata Electronics' moves indicate that the group intends to enter the end-to-end semiconductor and electronics industry.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

CPP Investments' India portfolio crosses $14.77-billion mark: Report

Retailers see top line growth on low base in January-March quarter

ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list

Topics :Tata groupTata Power Internationaltata technologyTata ElxsiBS Web ReportsWistron Corpsmartphone industryElectronicsElectronics industry

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story