Tata Electronics names Bobby Mitra as CIO, president for AI transformation

Tata Electronics on Wednesday announced appointing Bobby Mitra as chief information officer (CIO) and president of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. He will drive “enterprise-wide initiatives” in the technologies for electronic manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services businesses.

Mitra and his team will advance Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India's first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly & test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, said the company in a statement.

"We are pleased to welcome Bobby to Tata Electronics. He will focus on advancing Tata Electronics' technology and manufacturing capabilities using AI and digital systems. His deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to our customers," said Randhir Thakur, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Electronics.