Tata Electronics appoints Bobby Mitra as CIO & prez of AI, digital wing

Mitra's deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to the customers

Bobby Mitra
Mitra and his team will be instrumental in advancing Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence. Image: Linkedin
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Tata Electronics on Wednesday said it has appointed Bobby Mitra as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and President of AI and Digital Transformation.

In this role, Mitra will drive enterprise-wide initiatives in AI and digital transformation for electronic manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services businesses, it said in a statement.

Mitra and his team will be instrumental in advancing Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India's first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

Tata Electronics MD and CEO Randhir Thakur said Mitra's deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to the customers.

Earlier, Mitra had led smart manufacturing as well as industrial systems and personal electronics systems globally for Texas Instruments and served as President and Managing Director of Texas Instruments India. Most recently, he guided manufacturing and supply chain advancements at Deloitte Consulting as managing director.

Mitra holds a B Tech in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering and a PhD in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur and has an executive MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.

He is a fellow of the global electronics standard body IEEE and global chair of SEMI Smart Manufacturing.

Tata Electronics is building India's first Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore and assembly and testing of semiconductor chips with investment of Rs 27,000 crore in Jagiroad, Assam.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

