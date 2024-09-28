Business Standard
Home / India News / CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant in TN

CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant in TN

The ground breaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai

tata motors

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.

Press Trust of India Ranipet (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of auto major Tata Motors here entailing investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besides the CM, senior DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the ground breaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors' plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN.

 

"Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State," Stalin said.

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

'One nation, one election' diversionary tactic, impractical: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin with Matthew Kotlowski, Ford India director (govt affairs), in Dearborn. State Industries minister T R B Raja and Kay Hart, president, Ford IMG, are also present

After 2 years, Ford takes road back to India to make e-cars for export

The government of Tamil Nadu on Friday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investments worth Rs 850 crore from three companies—Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon.

TN govt signs investment deals worth Rs 850 crore with 3 US companies

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN inks MoUs with Lincoln Electric, Visteon for investment worth Rs 850 cr

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin signs MoU with Eaton to set up R&D centre worth Rs 200 cr

Topics : mk stalin Tamil Nadu Tata Motors manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon