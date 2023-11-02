Tata group companies raise $660 mn as overseas debt to fund operations

The Tata group companies, including its holding firm, Tata Sons Pvt, have tapped the overseas debt market to raise funds worth $660 million to fund their operations in the first half of the ongoing financial year as demand for the group's products surge.

Per data source from the Reserve Bank of India, Tata Sons raised $167 million to refinance its old overseas loans while Tata SIA Airlines raised $279 million to import aircraft. Tata Capital Financial Services raised an additional $215 million for on-lending purposes. The group companies are tapping the overseas markets even as the cost of funds are now far higher after the US Federal Reserve undertook 11 consecutive rate hikes, including four rate hikes in 2023.

Bankers said the Tata group’s good track record in repaying its debt on time has come as a big help to raise funds at better rates from overseas. “The Tata group companies have the highest ratings for their debt instruments, and with its good track record, the banks overseas are offering better rates to the conglomerate,” said a banker, asking not to be quoted.

Tata SIA Airlines plans to increase its fleet size to 70 aircraft from 63 aircraft before its planned merger with Air India. The funds raised by the company will be used to pay for aircraft lease and other corporate purposes. The total lending book of the group’s financial services firm, Tata Capital, on a consolidated basis grew by 29 per cent to Rs 119,573 crore as on March 31, 2023, from Rs 92,889 crore as on March 31, 2022, driven by growth in home loan and personal loan/business loans. The share of retail loans increased to 54 per cent of the aggregate portfolio on March 31, 2023, from 52 per cent on March 31, 2022. The loan book has further grown by 6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1FY2024. In the ongoing festival season, the company expects to increase its retail loan book and hence the fund raising.

The fund raising by the Tata group companies comes on the backdrop of rising demand for their products, and the companies are preparing to expand capacity.

The Tata group joins other conglomerates which are raising funds from overseas. Take for example, the Adani group is planning to raise $4 billion to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Reliance Industries and its subsidiary Reliance Jio have also raised overseas debt worth $2 billion last month and now plan to raise $1.8 billion from local markets via bonds. The Hinduja group is in talks to raise $850 million for the acquisition of Reliance Capital.