Home / Companies / News / Tata Group considering buying Walt Disney's minority stake in TV Platform

Tata Group considering buying Walt Disney's minority stake in TV Platform

The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney's significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more, the people said

The mega merger is also triggering an exit by another media behemoth as minority partners cash out
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai



Tata Group is considering buying Walt Disney Co.’s stake in Tata Play Ltd. to give it full control of the subscription television broadcaster, people familiar with the matter said, continuing a shakeup in India’s media industry. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney’s significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more, the people said, asking not to be identified as the considerations are private. Tata may decide not to pursue a deal, they said. 

Representatives for Tata and Disney declined to comment. 

The buyback discussions with Disney come after the American company signed a binding agreement in late February to merge its India unit with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media arm Viacom 18 Media Pvt., creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant that will have 750 million viewers and dominate the sector in the world’s most-populous country. 

The mega merger is also triggering an exit by another media behemoth as minority partners cash out. Paramount Global on Thursday agreed to sell its 13% stake in its Indian TV business to its partner, Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., for $517 million.

Disney and Paramount’s transactions, including the discussions with the coffee-to-cars Tata conglomerate, show that global media giants are paring their exposure or exiting the Indian market as local players consolidate their holdings.

Also Read

World Television Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and facts

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Have no regrets about returning, despite challenges, says Disney's Iger

Godrej Properties buys land in Hyderabad for Rs 1,300 cr housing project

ACC bags Lamatola coking coal block situated in MP on 3rd day of auction

Eris buys India formulation biz of Biocon Biologics for Rs 1,242 crore

InMobi's lock screen platform Glance targets 1 billion users by end of 2025

Ferrovial arm Cintra to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infra Invit from GIC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :disneyTata groupTelevisionTV industryacquisition

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story