Tata Group loses $75 bn in market value, slides to 2 yr low as risks grow

By Ashutosh Joshi

India’s Tata Group has lost more than $75 billion in market value this year, with a significant chunk of the erosion coming in recent weeks following challenges ranging from US visa curbs to a cyberattack.

Tata Consultancy Services, the group’s crown jewel and a symbol of India’s tech prowess, has led the losses, sliding over 8 per cent last week in its steepest drop since 2020. The stock, along with Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, fell for all five sessions last week after Trump raised H-1B visa fees. The combined market value of the biggest Indian conglomerate’s 16 firms dropped to its lowest in nearly two years on Friday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The group lost about $20 billion, over a fifth of this year’s total decline, since Sept. 19 after President Donald Trump tightened US work-visa rules, weighing on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.