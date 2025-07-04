Tata group's Trent Ltd revenue up 19.7% to ₹5,061 cr in Apr-June qtr

Tata group's retail arm Trent Ltd on Friday said its standalone revenue for the June quarter was up 19.7 per cent to Rs 5,061 crore.

Trent's standalone revenue for the corresponding June quarter a year ago was at Rs 4,228 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

The company, which operates retail stores under brand names like Westside, Zudio and Star, said the June quarter topline does not include the revenue from the overseas market.

"As of June 30, 2025, our store portfolio included 248 Westside, 766 Zudio (including 2 in UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts," the company said in the regulatory filing.