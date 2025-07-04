SMPP bags orders for jackets and helmets worth ₹300 cr from Indian Army

Defence equipment manufacturer SMPP Ltd has bagged two orders worth Rs 300 crore from the Indian Army, the company said.

Under the order, the company will supply bulletproof jackets and advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian Army under the emergency provision, SMPP said in a statement.

SMPP will supply 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian army. The order is valued at over Rs 300 crore," the company said.

The bulletproof jackets come with advanced features like dynamic load distribution and quick release system which increase the operational efficiency by enhancing soldier comfort while offering protection against the most lethal armour piercing bullets.