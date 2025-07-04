Home / Companies / News / Jindal Steel bags 50-year mining lease for Roida-I block in Odisha

The company has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Odisha government for the grant of the said mining lease, Jindal Steel said in a statement

Jindal steel angul plant
The issuance of the LoI is a significant step toward securing long-term iron ore and manganese supplies, critical to Jindal Steel's integrated operations. | Image: X/@JSPLCorporate
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Jindal Steel on Friday said it has bagged a 50-year mining lease for the Roida-I iron ore and Manganese block located in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The company has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Odisha government for the grant of the said mining lease, Jindal Steel said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Jindal Steel commissions first continuous galvanising line in Odisha 

Spread across 104.84 hectares, this mineral resource significantly enhances Jindal Steel's raw material security and underscores the company's commitment to integrated and sustainable steel production in India's mineral-rich eastern corridor, the statement added.

"This mining lease is a critical enabler for our long-term vision of self-reliant steel production. With the Roida-I block, we are significantly bolstering our iron ore and manganese supply base, which will ensure operational stability, cost efficiency, and support our growth plans," Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Jindal Steel, said.

The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an environmental clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MnTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes. 

The LoI from the Odisha government follows Jindal Steel's successful participation in the e-auction held on June 6, 2025, where the company emerged as the Preferred Bidder, in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.

The issuance of the LoI is a significant step toward securing long-term iron ore and manganese supplies, critical to Jindal Steel's integrated operations.

Jindal Steel, erstwhile Jindal Steel and Power, is one of India's leading business houses, with a significant presence in steel, mining, power and infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

