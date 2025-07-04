Jindal Steel bags 50-year mining lease for Roida-I block in Odisha

Jindal Steel on Friday said it has bagged a 50-year mining lease for the Roida-I iron ore and Manganese block located in Keonjhar district of Odisha.
The company has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Odisha government for the grant of the said mining lease, Jindal Steel said in a statement.
Spread across 104.84 hectares, this mineral resource significantly enhances Jindal Steel's raw material security and underscores the company's commitment to integrated and sustainable steel production in India's mineral-rich eastern corridor, the statement added.
"This mining lease is a critical enabler for our long-term vision of self-reliant steel production. With the Roida-I block, we are significantly bolstering our iron ore and manganese supply base, which will ensure operational stability, cost efficiency, and support our growth plans," Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Jindal Steel, said.
The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an environmental clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MnTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes.
The LoI from the Odisha government follows Jindal Steel's successful participation in the e-auction held on June 6, 2025, where the company emerged as the Preferred Bidder, in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.
The issuance of the LoI is a significant step toward securing long-term iron ore and manganese supplies, critical to Jindal Steel's integrated operations.
Jindal Steel, erstwhile Jindal Steel and Power, is one of India's leading business houses, with a significant presence in steel, mining, power and infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app