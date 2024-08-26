Tata Group to give jobs to 4,000 women from U'khand at TN, Karnataka plants

Tata Group will give jobs to 4,000 women from Uttarakhand at its plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Its Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay has written a letter to this effect to the state planning department, an official release said here on Monday.

The recruitment process will begin soon, it said.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will appoint 4,000 women candidates from Uttarakhand at its plants in Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Kolar in Karnataka under the NPS and NATS programmes, the release said.

Those who have cleared class 10 or 12 examinations are eligible for NPS programmes, while for NATS an ITI diploma is necessary in addition to these, it said.