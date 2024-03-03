Home / Companies / News / Tata group will remain committed to integrity, innovation: Chandrasekaran

Tata group will remain committed to integrity, innovation: Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran also flagged off green-fuel-powered commercial vehicles of Tata Motors, meant for Tata Steel

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jamshedpur

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said the conglomerate would continue to uphold the legacy of its founder Jamsetji Tata, and remain committed to the principles of integrity, innovation and social responsibility.

Chandrasekaran was addressing a gathering at the Postal Park in Bistupur in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after paying homage to Jamsetji Tata on his 185th birth anniversary. He was accompanied by Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran.

"Our founder, Jamsetji Tata, envisioned a future where industry would be a force for positive change, and it is with great pride that we continue to uphold his legacy. In this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility that have guided us since our inception," Chandrasekaran said.

"We will continue to work together with the community to build a brighter, more prosperous future for Jamshedpur and its residents," he added.

Later, he inaugurated an exhibition at Steelennium Hall at Jamshedpur Works of Tata Steel, where various departments presented their technology-led initiatives.

Various programmes were organised to celebrate Founder's Day across various units of the group.

Chandrasekaran also flagged off green-fuel-powered commercial vehicles of Tata Motors, meant for Tata Steel.

The fleet included Prima tractors, tippers and the Ultra EV bus, powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric technologies, the company said in a statement.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

