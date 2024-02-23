Home / Companies / News / Tata Housing sells residential plots worth Rs 650 crore in Bengaluru

In a statement, the company on Friday said it has sold all inventories in the first phase of its project, Raagam, achieving revenue of over Rs 650 crore within one week of its launch

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Realty firm Tata Housing has sold plots worth Rs 650 crore in its recently launched residential project in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the company on Friday said it has sold all inventories in the first phase of its project, Raagam, achieving revenue of over Rs 650 crore within one week of its launch.

"With 576 plots sold and a total area of 9 lakh square feet, the project's overwhelming response reflects the robust demand for premium residential offerings in Bengaluru's real estate market," it said.

The project is part of township 'Tata Carnatica' in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

Tata Housing Development Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tata Housing currently has more than 33 projects with a total development potential of over 51 million square feet spread across major cities in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Tata and Tata Housing are registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Ltd.

Topics :Tata HousingResidential unitsBengaluruRealty

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

