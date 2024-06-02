Business Standard
Tata Motors likely to make Tamil Nadu export hub for EVs from JLR

This comes on the heels of French automaker Citroen exporting EVs made in India to international markets.

According to sources, the production will be split between Tata Motors EV and JLR | File image

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Tata Motors Group is likely to make Tamil Nadu a hub for exporting electric vehicles (EVs) based on the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), sources close to the development said.

While finer details around the models are not known, sources revealed that these could be JLR models made in India for export as well as Tata EVs based on the EMA architecture.

Citroen commenced the export of 500 units of Made in India ë-C3 electric cars to
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

