Home / Companies / News / Air India ties up with Delhi Metro, DIAL to facilitate int'l check-ins

Air India ties up with Delhi Metro, DIAL to facilitate int'l check-ins

Service will now be extended to international flyers and will remain operational at two Delhi metro stations-- New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium-- from 7 am to 9 pm

air india a350
Air India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Delhi Metro and Delhi airport to facilitate check-in for international air passengers.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Delhi Metro and Delhi airport to facilitate check-in for international air passengers at two metro stations in Delhi.

The check-in and baggage drop facility at the Delhi airport allows passengers to check in their baggage at the metro station, giving the outstation travellers the option to explore the city baggage-free.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During this period, their baggage gets securely loaded onto the aircraft through an advanced automated infrastructure created by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Currently available for domestic air travel, this service will now be extended to international flyers and will remain operational at two Delhi metro stations-- New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium-- from 7 am to 9 pm, Air India said in a statement.

It also added that the check-in can be done 12 hours to 2 hours prior to flight departure for domestic itineraries and four to two hours prior to departure for international schedules.

The metro rail has a frequency of 10 minutes, and it takes 19 minutes to reach the departure level at Delhi airport's Terminal 3, making the travel faster and hassle-free, the airline said.

"This initiative not only provides a cost-effective option for travellers coming from distant locations but also helps control congestion at the airport, leading to a better experience for all our customers. This initiative will significantly enhance the convenience of our customers," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India.

Also Read

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on February 13

Ambani faces pushback over 5G deal from parliamentary minority in Ghana

FSSAI asks food biz to remove claim of 100% fruit juice from packet labels

IndiGo eyes lesser-known international destinations for next growth phase

Adani One launches two variants of co-branded credit cards with ICICI Bank

Around 31% employees experience age-related discrimination at work: Study

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Air IndiaDelhi MetroDelhi airportflights

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story