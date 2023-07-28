Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors delivers prototype of indigenously-developed e-bus to BMTC

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Tata Motors on Friday delivered a prototype of its indigenously-developed electric bus to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 advanced e-buses with the auto major, Tata Motors said in a statement.

As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd -- a wholly-owed subsidiary of Tata Motors -- and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years, the statement said.

The bus is equipped with modern features, providing commuters a hassle-free travel experience, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, managing director and chief executive officer at TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said.

To date, Tata Motors said it has supplied over 900 e-buses across multiple cities in the country.

Topics :Tata MotorsElectric busBengalurutransport

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

