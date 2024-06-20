Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors Fleet Verse: A comprehensive digital marketplace for CVs

Fleet Verse has five key features to ensure a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for customers

Tata Motors, India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Verse, a comprehensive digital marketplace for its entire range of commercial vehicles. This platform aims to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience by offering features like vehicle discovery, configuration, booking, and financing.

Fleet Verse has five key features to ensure a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for customers. The Smart Search Vehicle Discovery allows users to explore Tata Motors' full spectrum of over 900 models and 3,000 variants. The Product Configurator lets users input their specific business requirements to receive tailored vehicle recommendations, while the 3D Visualiser offers an immersive, detailed view of vehicle exteriors and interiors.

The Vehicle Online Finance feature partners with major financiers to facilitate swift and smooth finance applications and approvals. The Vehicle Online Booking feature simplifies the acquisition process, enabling customers to book their desired vehicles with just a few clicks and get prioritised fulfilment.

"With the launch of Fleet Verse, we are setting a new benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry," said Bharat Bhushan, head of digital business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. "This platform will ensure a fast, intelligent, safe, and reliable experience for our customers."

All transactions on Fleet Verse are facilitated through Tata Motors' pan-India dealership network. The platform acts as a digital bridge, connecting dealerships and financiers directly with customers. They aim to streamline the process from enquiry to vehicle delivery, creating a convenient experience for both customers and dealers.

