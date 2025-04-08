Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors global wholesales decline 3% to 366,177 units in Q4 FY25

Tata Motors global wholesales decline 3% to 366,177 units in Q4 FY25

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY25 were at 146,999 units

Tata motors
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range sales were at 107,765 units in Q4 FY25. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,66,177 units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY25 were at 1,46,999 units, lower by 6 per cent against Q4 FY24, the company said in a statement.

British arm Jaguar Land Rover clocked 1,11,413 units in the fourth quarter, up 1 per cent from the same period a year ago. Jaguar wholesales during the quarter were 7,070 units, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 1,04,343 units, it added.

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range sales were at 1,07,765 units in Q4 FY25, lower by 3 per cent over Q4 FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever and NSRCEL-IIM-B launch Climate Incubation Hub

Haldiram's Delhi, Nagpur factions complete merger of FMCG business

Keystone Realtors Q4 sales bookings up 1% at Rs 854 cr on strong demand

Swiggy Instamart launches new in-app feature 'Maxxsaver' for savings

Apple rushed iPhone shipments from India, China to dodge US' tariffs

Topics :Tata MotorsTata Motors Jaguar Land RoverWholesale

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story