Hindustan Unilever and NSRCEL-IIM-B launch Climate Incubation Hub

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), in collaboration with the Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL)—the startup hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore—has launched the Climate Incubation Hub, the company said in a release.

“It is a collaborative programme between industry and academia to nurture Indian startups to advance climate innovations in India. The Climate Incubation Hub aims to foster scalable solutions that address critical climate challenges, enabling startups to create transformational and sustainable environmental impact,” the release stated.

The initiative will focus on startups operating in key environmental domains, including climate, nature, and plastics circularity. These areas cover regenerative and climate-smart agriculture, waste-to-value technologies aimed at reducing emissions, alternative energy and clean technology, and bioenergy and biomass solutions.

BP Biddappa, executive director and chief people, transformation and sustainability officer at HUL, said, “At HUL, we firmly believe that what is good for India is good for HUL. The Climate Incubation Hub aims to merge industry expertise with academic rigour to foster groundbreaking innovations across key sustainability areas. Our collaboration with IIM-B’s NSRCEL to scale innovative solutions addressing the urgent effects of climate change is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, while also contributing to India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Anand Sri Ganesh, chief executive officer of NSRCEL, said, “At NSRCEL, we are deeply committed to supporting startups that prioritise sustainability, and we are excited to partner with HUL in this transformative journey. This collaboration enhances our ability to identify and nurture climate innovators, and we are excited to work together in accelerating impactful solutions. Through this initiative, we aim to create a dynamic network of startups dedicated to addressing climate challenges and driving the widespread adoption of sustainable practices.”