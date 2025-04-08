Swiggy Instamart launches new in-app feature 'Maxxsaver' for savings

Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce arm of food-delivery platform Swiggy, on Tuesday launched an in-app feature called 'Maxxsaver' to maximise savings on large orders. The feature allows customers to shop across all categories.

Swiggy Instamart currently offers over 35,000 products, ranging from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, and toys.

Aimed at making everyday shopping more affordable and rewarding, the feature enables customers to save up to Rs 500 after reaching a certain order value, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy Instamart noted that users do not need to opt in, as the feature is automatically applied at checkout. It will soon be rolled out for customers under Swiggy’s premium membership programme, BLCK.

Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer, Swiggy Instamart, said, “As more users turn to Swiggy Instamart for daily essentials, electronics, fashion, and more, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value. With Maxxsaver, we enhance our promise to make Swiggy Instamart the most affordable and convenient quick commerce destination. By passing on the benefits of larger orders, we’re able to offer better pricing to our users. Whether it’s a top-up or a weekly haul, users can effortlessly unlock maximum savings on every order.”

Swiggy Instamart recently expanded to 100 cities, driven by growing demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

The feature is similar to Zepto’s SuperSaver, launched in September last year.

With competition intensifying in the quick commerce space, players are expanding their product assortment, anticipating entry from e-commerce majors such as Flipkart and Amazon.