Tata Motors ties up with Vertelo to offer leasing for electric CVs

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has partnered with electric mobility solutions provider, Vertelo for customised leasing solutions for electric commercial vehicles and to help fleet owners transition to sustainable mobility.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer attractive leasing solutions applicable to the entire Tata Motors electric commercial vehicle portfolio, Tata Motors said in a statement.

This partnership with Vertelo marks a significant milestone in the journey to democratise electric mobility, ensuring that accessibility to sustainable transportation solutions is extended to all customers, enabling broader access to the company's advanced electric commercial vehicles. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Vice President & Business Head Trucks, Rajesh Kaul said.

"Through such collaborations, we are not just accelerating the adoption of sustainable transport solutions but also contributing to the development of a robust EV ecosystem in India," he added.

Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said the partnership will accelerate EV adoption across a wide range of electric commercial vehicles including buses, trucks and mini-trucks.

"This partnership will facilitate bespoke leasing solutions and...creation of a sustainable ecosystem that makes electric mobility the natural choice for commercial fleet operators," he noted.

Tata Motors offers Tata Ace EV in last-mile mobility and Tata Ultra and Tata Starbus range in mass-mobility solutions. It has also showcased Tata Prima E.55S, Tata Ultra E.12, Tata Magna EV bus, Tata Ultra EV 9 bus, Tata Intercity EV 2.0 bus, Tata Ace Pro EV and Tata Intra EV, catering to wide applications and customer requirements across product lines.