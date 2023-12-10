Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 1

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 1

Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Audi have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Tata Motors on Sunday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2024, to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

The increase will be applicable across the range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Audi have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

