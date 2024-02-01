Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors total vehicle sales climb 6% to 86,125 units in January

Tata Motors total vehicle sales climb 6% to 86,125 units in January

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has reported a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its total vehicle sales (including international markets) at 86,125 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 81,069 vehicles in January last year, according to a statement.

During the last month, total domestic sales stood at 84,276 units as against 79,681 units in January 2023, logging a 6 per cent year-on-year growth.

At the same time, total commercial vehicle sales declined 2 per cent to 32,090 units in the previous month from 32,780 vehicles in January last year, it said.

The total passenger vehicle domestic sales, including EVs, grew 12 per cent to 53,633 units in the month as compared to 47,987 vehicles a year ago.

Topics :Tata MotorsCar salesPassenger Vehiclesautomobile industry

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

