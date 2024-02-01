Home / Companies / News / Toyota registers highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 units

Other offerings such as the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Hilux, Vellfire and the Rumion too have fuelled the company's growth story, he added

Toyota Motor Corp | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales in January with dispatch of 24,609 units, an increase of 92 per cent over same month last year.

The automaker had dispatched a total of 12,835 units to dealers in January last year.

Last month the company sold 23,197 units in the domestic market. It also exported 1,412 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

"The company's MPV and SUV offerings continue to be our greatest strength with major contributions from the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement

Other offerings such as the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Hilux, Vellfire and the Rumion too have fuelled company's growth story, he added.

TKM has temporarily suspended the dispatch of its three models Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux in the country after irregularities were found in the certification tests for the diesel powertrain.

