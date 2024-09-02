Tata-owned Air India to soon provide Wi-Fi facilities on board flights

Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday.

Its A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in premium economy and 264 economy seats.

According to the airline, it will be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.