Tata Power arm inks pact to build 43.75 MW solar project for Mukand Ltd

The plant's primary objective is to fulfil Mukand's energy needs while promoting environment-friendly practices within their stainless-steel manufacturing operations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The project is scheduled for commissioning by March 2024 | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday said it has inked a pact for building a 43.75 MW captive solar project for Mukand Ltd, a Bajaj Group firm.

Located at Jamkhed in Maharashtra, the installation will generate 99.82 MUs (million units) annually and is expected to offset 54,687 tonne CO2 emissions per year.

As per the Power Delivery Agreement (PDA), TPREL will undertake the construction, operation, and maintenance of the captive solar power plant, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

The project is scheduled for commissioning by March 2024.

The plant's primary objective is to fulfil Mukand's energy needs while promoting environment-friendly practices within their stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Shashibhushan Upadhyay, President, Mukand Ltd said with this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 7,946 MW, including 3,755 MW projects under various stages of implementation, and its operational capacity is 4,191 MW, which includes 3,185 MW solar and 1,006 MW wind.

TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

