Tata Power arm starts commercial production at 2GW Tirunelveli unit

TP Solar Ltd, one of India's largest cell and module manufacturing companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production from the 2 GW solar cell line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu — the country’s largest single-location solar cell and module plant.

This milestone follows the successful production of solar modules earlier this year. The indigenous production of solar cells marks a significant milestone, supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals and reducing reliance on imports. The solar cell production, currently at 2 GW capacity, will enhance Tata Power's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, domestically produced solar components, especially for large-scale capacity addition projects. The plant is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next 4-6 weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Having a total cell and module manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW, the module production line at the Tirunelveli plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has produced 1,250 MW of solar modules to date.

Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Power, said, “The commencement of cell production at our Tirunelveli plant is a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency. We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and ensuring a bright future for India, powered by renewable energy. We believe that this plant will lead the way in supporting the country's vision for a Net-Zero carbon future."

The facility is equipped with advanced TOPCon and Mono PERC technology, enabling high-efficiency production of solar cells and modules. TPREL’s investment in this cuttiedge technology aligns with its vision of fostering innovation and self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

The company has committed nearly Rs 4,300 crore towards the establishment of this facility. It is a cornerstone of Tata Power's strategy to lead India's renewable energy transition, particularly in the solar rooftop and utility-scale segments, where it holds a 20 per cent market share and aims for further expansion under programmes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana. While the modules produced from this factory are a part of the government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), the company is confident that its high-quality cells will also make it to the ALMM list for cells, expected to be announced by the government soon.

The solar cells and modules produced at the Tamil Nadu facility will initially cater to the company's ongoing projects, further strengthening its supply chain. With an eye on future expansion, Tata Power also plans to explore opportunities for wider market distribution.

In addition to the Tirunelveli plant, the company also operates a world-class manufacturing facility established in 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This facility, equipped with cuttiedge technology, has a production capacity of 682 MW for solar modules and 530 MW for solar cells. To date, it has supplied a total of 3.73 GW of solar modules and 2.26 GW of solar cells.

As a pioneer in the energy sector, Tata Power is playing an important role in building a sustainable and self-reliant India. The company's commitment to expanding its clean and green energy capacity is evident in its ambitious targets. Tata Power aims to increase its renewable energy portfolio from 41 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030, positioning itself as a key player in the global energy transition.