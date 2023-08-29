Home / Companies / News / Tata Power arm to set up 4.4 MW solar energy project for ANANG Group

Tata Power arm to set up 4.4 MW solar energy project for ANANG Group

TPREL has signed a power delivery agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with the ANAND Group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with automotive components maker ANAND Group to set up a captive 4.4 MW solar project.

In a statement, the Tata Power arm said it will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy and eliminate 5,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually as part of the agreement.

TPREL has signed a power delivery agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with the ANAND Group, it said.

"This group captive project highlights our commitment to support the automotive industry in becoming more sustainable and environmentally focussed," Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited CEO Ashish Khanna said.

Previously, Tata Power and the ANAND Group collaborated for a 10.1-MW Solar PV park power project, located in Maharashtra.

TPREL's total renewables capacity is at 7,787 MW including 3,655 MW projects under various stages of implementation. It has an operational capacity of 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.

Topics :Tata Powersolar energyrenewable energy

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

