Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders approve key appointments and dividend

Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders approve key appointments and dividend

The dividend outflow will be Rs 707 crore from the company for the financial year 2023-higher than the Rs 404 crore paid last year

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The shareholders of Tata Sons Private, the holding company of the Tata group, cleared the reappointment of Saurabh Agrawal and Ralf Speth as directors of the company for another five years. The shareholders, including the Mistry family, cleared the dividend for the financial year 2023 in the online annual general meeting of shareholders held today.

The dividend outflow will be Rs 707 crore from the company for the financial year 2023—higher than the Rs 404 crore paid last year. Tata Trusts hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private, while the Mistry family holds another 18.4 per cent stake. The rest is held by various Tata group companies and Tata family members.

A group insider said the annual general meeting was routine and there was no opposition from the Mistry family on any matter.

In FY23, Tata Sons earned a dividend income worth Rs 33,423 crore, accounting for 95.3 per cent of its total income of Rs 35,058 crore during the financial year. The rest of Tata Sons' total income came from brand fees and interest on its treasury operations. However, a big chunk of this income has been used by Tata Sons to either write off bad assets or fund the recurring losses of its large unlisted subsidiaries in telecom, retail, e-commerce, and aviation. Tata Sons-owned aviation companies, Air India, Air Asia and Tata SIA Airlines, have reported a higher loss of Rs 15,532 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 13,767 crore of loss reported by the airlines in FY22.

In 2022, the Tata group had acquired Air India for Rs 2,700 crore in cash and had taken over liabilities of Rs 15,986 crore from the Indian government.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Public sector banks' total dividend payout 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Uber completes 10 years in India, says drivers earned Rs 50,000 crore

Greenwood Group to invest Rs 500 cr for hotels in Northeast in 10 yrs

Growth of revenue, market share is top priority: Hero MotoCorp CEO

Ferns N Petals joins ONDC platform for better customer experience

Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch lays off 44 employees citing role redundancy

Topics :Tata Sonsdividend

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story