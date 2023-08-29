Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders approve key appointments and dividend

The shareholders of Tata Sons Private, the holding company of the Tata group, cleared the reappointment of Saurabh Agrawal and Ralf Speth as directors of the company for another five years. The shareholders, including the Mistry family, cleared the dividend for the financial year 2023 in the online annual general meeting of shareholders held today.

The dividend outflow will be Rs 707 crore from the company for the financial year 2023—higher than the Rs 404 crore paid last year. Tata Trusts hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private, while the Mistry family holds another 18.4 per cent stake. The rest is held by various Tata group companies and Tata family members.

A group insider said the annual general meeting was routine and there was no opposition from the Mistry family on any matter.

In FY23, Tata Sons earned a dividend income worth Rs 33,423 crore, accounting for 95.3 per cent of its total income of Rs 35,058 crore during the financial year. The rest of Tata Sons' total income came from brand fees and interest on its treasury operations. However, a big chunk of this income has been used by Tata Sons to either write off bad assets or fund the recurring losses of its large unlisted subsidiaries in telecom, retail, e-commerce, and aviation. Tata Sons-owned aviation companies, Air India, Air Asia and Tata SIA Airlines, have reported a higher loss of Rs 15,532 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 13,767 crore of loss reported by the airlines in FY22.

In 2022, the Tata group had acquired Air India for Rs 2,700 crore in cash and had taken over liabilities of Rs 15,986 crore from the Indian government.