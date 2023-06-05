Home / Companies / News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110-MW solar power project KSEB

Ashish Khanna, chief executive officer of TPREL, said that this 110 MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110-MW solar power project KSEB

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Monday said it has commissioned a 110-MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which will supply power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).
"This 110 MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala," said Ashish Khanna, chief executive officer of TPREL.

"The commissioning of such big projects within a stipulated time frame reaffirms Tata Power Renewable's commitment to making substantial contributions towards the green energy transition in the country," he added.
The project is also expected to generate approximately 211 MUs (million units) and reduce a 258,257 MT (metric tonne) carbon footprint annually, the company said in a statement.

"The project has used 259,272 mono bifacial passivated emitter and rear cell  (PERC) half-cell modules. In spite of the various challenges such as tough land topography, extreme weather conditions, temperatures touching 50+ degrees, the coldest of winters, and sandstorms, along with adverse geopolitical challenges, the project was completed within a stipulated period of seven months," the company said in the BSE filing.
It further said that this project is one of the fastest-commissioned projects in Rajasthan and that it is backed by a skilled team, cutting-edge technology, and experienced leadership.

With this new installation, the total renewable capacity of TPREL reaches 6,788 MW, with an installed capacity of 4,047 MW (solar- 3,106 MW and wind- 941 MW) and 2,741 MW under various stages of implementation.

