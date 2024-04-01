Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd on Monday said it has commissioned a 200 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project is expected to generate around 485 million units of green energy annually offsetting over 3,88,000 tonnes of carbon footprints, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said in a statement.

Subsidiary TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL) has commissioned a 200 MW solar project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL). The project will be integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region, it said.



The total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 9,018 MW (PPA capacity is 7,632 MW), including 4,547 MW projects under various stages of implementation and operational capacity is 4,471 MW, which includes 3,444 MW solar and 1,027 MW wind.

A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems.