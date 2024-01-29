Tata Power Renewable Energy installs 1,000 kW solar project in West Bengal

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Monday said it has commissioned a 1,000-kilowatt bifacial solar system project in West Bengal.

Bifacial solar system comprises solar panel which captures sunlight from both surfaces and produces power from two sides.

"TPREL has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate. This marks the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India," the Tata Power company said in a statement.

The project is expected to generate around 1.5 million units (MUs) of energy annually and reduce carbon footprint of 29,420 lakh tonnes, which is equivalent to planting 47,000 teak trees.

The project is located in West Bengal.

Deepesh Nanda, MD & CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, "The innovative bifacial technology, capturing sunlight from both sides of the solar panels, represents a significant leap forward in enhanced clean energy generation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and environmental stewardship."



With this addition, the total renewable capacity of TPREL reached 9,012 MW.