Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) on Friday said it has appointed Gaurav Jain as its new MD and CEO with effect from October 1st.

TRIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Jain will succeed Sanjay Dutt, who became TRIL's MD and CEO in April 2018.

Jain, who has more than 23 years of experience in the real estate sector, has worked at Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, and Unitech Group.

Jain, as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will lead TRIL through its next phase of growth, building on its strong presence across pan-India.