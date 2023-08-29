Ferns N Petals joins ONDC platform for better customer experience

In a significant move to elevate the gifting experience for millions of customers, India's largest gifting brand FNP has officially joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses engage in gift-giving by utilizing ONDC's innovative technology to provide seamless and secure, gifting solutions.



FNP's D2C catalogue is now accessible to buyers through the ONDC Network. With this integration, the catalog can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from while seamlessly facilitating transactions.

The move will also enable the visibility of FNP's 400+retail stores across all buyer applications, thereby democratizing the range of gifting options available. FNP already delivers to over 99% pin codes in India and this will only permit the new-age gifting brand which currently has 1 Cr existing customers to further expand its base and geographic reach. On-boarded to ONDC Network by Seller Network Participant nStore, this strategic integration aims to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses engage in gift-giving.

The integration will further bring over 1 lakh gifting options to the Network ranging from elaborate floral arrangements, luxurious gift hampers, indoor plants and succulents, experiential and digital gifts, home dcor, the newly launched line of gourmet food - FNP Chocolates, Dry Fruits, Sweets and many more thus helping patrons find the perfect presents for every occasion from birthdays and anniversaries to festivals and milestone events. By harnessing the power of technology and innovation, FNP aims to create memorable and heartfelt gifting experiences for individuals by ensuring a timely and hassle-free delivery.

Chirantan Sharma, AVP Product FNP said "In consonance with ONDC's vision to democratize e-commerce, we are enthusiastic about our collaboration. The integration of FNP and ONDC empowers us to showcase our premium products across diverse digital platforms. This expansion enhances our outreach, facilitating the delivery of joy to a multitude of customers, thereby reinforcing our mutual objective."



T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said, "The onboarding of Ferns N Petals represents a significant stride as it paves the way for nationwide gifting opportunities within the Network. Their joining also reiterates the value major brands are seeing in joining ONDC Network and furthering their growth opportunities."



"Bringing the first-ever gifting category to ONDC, especially with FNP, fills us with immense pride. This strategic alliance reflects our commitment to facilitating seamless connections between brands and customers, enhancing the gifting experience for all," said Pradeep K Sampath, CEO of nStore.

India's tech stack is growing rapidly, and initiatives like ONDC Protocol are playing a crucial role in driving innovation and growth. FNP has already made a name for itself in the market with its innovative product portfolio. By coming onboard ONDC Network, FNP is well-positioned to take its products to new customers across the country.