Tata Sons' CSR money may go to Ratan Tata endowment trust, foundation

The Tata Group is giving finishing touches to a plan to direct the entire corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of the group holding company, Tata Sons, to the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, which will use the money to support social sector projects.

Both the entities were set up to undertake social sector projects funded by investments made by the late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, who died in October last year.

Tata’s investments in various startups and 0.84 per cent (approx) stake in Tata Sons are worth Rs 10,000 crore, according to estimates. These investments will be housed under Ratan Tata Education Foundation, says his will.

According to sources, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran would be inducted to the board of Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust as managing trustee along with late Ratan Tata’s half siblings — Noel Tata, Deanne and Shireen Jeejeebhoy. Noel Tata took over as chairman of all Tata Trusts a day after Ratan Tata's death. The Tata Trusts articles bar the same person from holding the chairman of Trusts as well as Tata Sons chairman positions. Emails sent to Tata Trusts and Tata Sons did not elicit any replies. The plan is in the final stages with discussions centred around how to take social sector projects forward in line with other Tata Trusts.

At present, the Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, funds projects with the dividend income from Tata Sons. As Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust are new entities, the continuous CSR fund flows from Tata Sons will help it undertake new projects. Tata Trusts is expected to get a bumper dividend this year as Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company, received a substantial dividend of Rs 24,931 crore in the first nine months of this financial year from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter. TCS had declared a special dividend of Rs 66 per share, in addition to a Rs 10 per share interim dividend for the December quarter. Earlier, it had declared Rs 10 a share interim dividend each in the first two quarters.