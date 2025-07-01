Tata Steel awards major upgrade project to local firm Systems Group

Tata Steel has awarded a major contract to Welsh engineering firm Systems Group for the first phase of the refurbishment of its two continuous casters in Port Talbot, South Wales in the UK, a statement said on Tuesday.

Systems Group, based in Maesteg, will carry out critical structural work and pipework replacement on Port Talbot's two continuous casters an essential part of the steelmaking process, turning liquid steel from the Electric Arc Furnace into solid steel slabs.

The scheme is a key part of Tata Steel UK's GBP 1.25 billion transition to greener steelmaking.

The life-extension of the continuous casters will support the journey to sustainable low CO2 steelmaking as the business prepares for the commissioning of a new electric arc furnace (EAF) by the end of 2027. Once operational, the EAF is expected to reduce Port Talbot's carbon emissions by approximately 90 per cent, equivalent to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year.