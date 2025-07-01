Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel awards major upgrade project to local firm Systems Group

Tata Steel awards major upgrade project to local firm Systems Group

Tata Steel
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Tata Steel has awarded a major contract to Welsh engineering firm Systems Group for the first phase of the refurbishment of its two continuous casters in Port Talbot, South Wales in the UK, a statement said on Tuesday.

The life-extension of the continuous casters will support the journey to sustainable low CO2 steelmaking as the business prepares for the commissioning of a new electric arc furnace (EAF) by the end of 2027. Once operational, the EAF is expected to reduce Port Talbot's carbon emissions by approximately 90 per cent, equivalent to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

Ryan O'Neill, Managing Director at Systems Group, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this important contract by Tata Steel. As a local company, we are proud to play a role in helping secure the future of steelmaking in South Wales.

This project not only supports the region's economy but also helps deliver cutting-edge, low-carbon steel production, the official said.

Ian Ellis, Engineering Project Manager at Tata Steel and lead on the caster life-extension, said: This is a hugely important project for Port Talbot and for Tata Steel's future in the UK ... This work will ensure our existing casters are in the very best condition to handle steel from our new electric arc furnace in the volumes and qualities demanded by our customers."  Following the appointment of Systems Group, Tata Steel expects to award further contracts in the coming months for additional electrical, mechanical and process control system upgrades.

Topics :Tata SteelTata Steel UK

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

